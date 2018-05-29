Engineers Invent Noninvasive Technique to Correct Vision

Image Credits: Look Into My Eyes/Flickr.

Nearsightedness, or myopia, is an increasing problem around the world.

There are now twice as many people in the US and Europe with this condition as there were 50 years ago. In East Asia, 70 to 90 percent of teenagers and young adults are nearsighted. By some estimates, about 2.5 billion of people across the globe may be affected by myopia by 2020.

Eyeglasses and contact lenses are simple solutions; a more permanent one is corneal refractive surgery. But, while vision correction surgery has a relatively high success rate, it is an invasive procedure, subject to post-surgical complications, and in rare cases permanent vision loss.

Read more


Related Articles

DNA Breakthrough Helps in Fight Against Dementia

DNA Breakthrough Helps in Fight Against Dementia

Science & Tech
Comments
Total Confirmation: 5G Linked To Cancer By More Scientific Studies

Total Confirmation: 5G Linked To Cancer By More Scientific Studies

Science & Tech
Comments

Papua New Guinea to ban Facebook for a month

Science & Tech
Comments

Mind-Reading Headset Automatically Changes Film Plot Based on How You Feel

Science & Tech
Comments

Lawmakers sound alarm over Amazon face recognition software

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments