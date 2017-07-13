Engineers to Simulate 6.7 Earthquake at UC San Diego

Engineers will use UC San Diego’s shake table to subject a two-story structure to the forces produced by the 6.7 Northridge earthquake to look for ways to design tall wood buildings that can survive big temblors.

The simulation will occur on Friday at the Englekirk Structural Engineering Center in Scripps Ranch, which has been used before to simulate Northridge, a quake that killed 60 people and damaged 40,000 buildings in January 1994.

The new test is being led by the Colorado School of Mines, which is examining the feasibility of constructing quake-resistant wood buildings that could be as tall as 20 stories high.

