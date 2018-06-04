England’s Top Family Judge: Society Should ‘Welcome and Applaud’ the Decline of Nuclear Families

Sir James Munby, President of the Family Division of the High Court of Justice for England and Wales, has said society should “welcome and applaud” the collapse traditional nuclear family life.

“What is the family?” asked the wealthy 69-year-old at in a lecture at the University of Liverpool.

“Time was when most people probably thought the answer was not merely clear but obvious. Today it is more complex,” he suggested.

“In contemporary Britain the family takes an almost infinite variety of forms. Many marry according to the rites of non-Christian faiths. People live together as couples, married or not, and with partners who may not always be of the other sex.

