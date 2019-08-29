ENOUGH: Trump Fights Fake News With Laywers

President Trump is cracking down on fake news put out by MSNBC, with his attorneys demanding a retraction regarding a story claiming that Trump had “Russian oligarchs” as co-signers on loans.

The claims were broadcast by MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday evening.

O’Donnell said that he had “a single source close to Deutsche Bank” to back up the claims that Trump was in bed with “Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.”

O’Donnell stated that “If true, that would be a significant factor in Vladimir Putin’s publicly stated preference for presidential candidate Donald Trump over presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

It’s the kind of horse crap that MSNBC has been putting out for literally years now.

The claims were immediately called out:

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that “Instead of applying ethics and standards to their reporting, journalists and left-wing outlets have weaponized the media, using it to attack and harass people with little to no regard for the truth.”

Trump isn’t taking this one lying down, he’s taking legal action:

“This law firm is litigation counsel for President Donald J. Trump (‘Mr. Trump’) and The Trump Organization (‘Trump Org.’),” Charles Harder of Harder LLP law firm wrote to MSNBC executives.

“We write concerning the false and defamatory statements published by Lawrence O’Donnell and NBC Universal (‘NBCU’) (collectively, ‘you’ and ‘your’) about Mr. Trump and Trump Org. in an episode of the program, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, which was broadcasted on or about August 27, 2019 (the ‘Program’), and also published by Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU in a tweet posted on that same date (the ‘Tweet’). The Program and Tweet make the false and defamatory statements that ‘Russian oligarchs’ cosigned loans provided to Mr. Trump by Deutsche Bank, and described these ‘co-signers’ as ‘Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.’”

“These statements are false and defamatory, and extremely damaging,” the president’s lawyer added.

“The only borrowers under these loans are Trump entities, and Mr. Trump is the only guarantor. Numerous documents for each of these loans are also recorded, publicly available and searchable online. Thus, actual malice can easily be proven based on your reckless disregard of the truth and unreasonable reliance on an alleged ‘source’ who you will not even identify in your story and likely is seeking to mislead you and the public for political reasons or other ulterior motives.”

“Demand is hereby made that Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU immediately and prominently retract, correct and apologize for the aforementioned false and defamatory statements,” Harder’s letter continues.

“Failure to do so will leave my clients with no alternative but to consider their legal options which could include immediate legal proceedings against Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU,” Harder added. “Should that occur, my clients would pursue all available causes of action and seek all available damages and other legal remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

And hey presto, just minutes later, O’Donnell admitted that the entire thing is total bullshit:

If every single fake story was shut down in this way, MSNBC wouldn’t have any content to broadcast.


