Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Takes A Knee, Get Booed

The entire Dallas Cowboys team, including coaches and owner Jerry Jones, took a knee Monday night and were greeted with a round of loud boos.

NFL Commissioner turned BLM activist Roger Goodell celebrated the “great show of unity.”

"Jerry Jones" Dallas Cowboys No Longer America's Team! pic.twitter.com/yvb2CznKbF — DANNYHOAGLAND1 (@DANNYHOAGLAND1) September 26, 2017

Great show of unity. Enjoy tonight's great matchup #DALvsAZ https://t.co/CAI05JHHTq — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) September 26, 2017

Just last week Jones criticized these stupid protests in an interview with FOX Business:

“I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone last week at a gala celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Forbes magazine, prior to Trump’s comments. “So that’s not the place to do anything other than honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little bit for it.”

If I had to guess, I would bet many of the black players wanted to take a knee and Jones bit the bullet and decided to have the whole team take part.

The NFL’s ratings have been slumping for a while now. This knee taking is a really stupid business decision as Kit Daniels noted earlier today:

The NFL won’t survive its war against President Trump because football fans lean Republican, according to demographics. Even before the president weighed in on the “taking a knee” controversy, the NFL was already hemorrhaging viewership after former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protesting the national anthem in 2016, months before Trump took office. “By and large, most NFL fans pull the lever for Republicans more often than they say they do —including most fans of ‘Democratic’ teams [in leftist cities],” reported Bloomberg in 2014. “In fact, the fan bases of 23 teams show a propensity to vote more Republican than they claim, versus only six teams’ fans who vote more Democratic.” Furthermore, 77% of NFL fans are white, and 58% of white voters backed Trump in the election. But here some statistics that really doom the NFL: First, its largest age demographic is over 55, and senior voters overwhelmingly supported Trump. Second, Americans making over $50K a year went to Trump, and that’s a money base the NFL is majorly dependent upon.

Many of these boomers are now burning their NFL gear and it’s going viral on social media:

I have been a Steelers fan since 1966, but no more. pic.twitter.com/9W4oMl1EhF — Starving1 (@ArvinGibbs) September 24, 2017

The NFL is pretty much the last bread-and-circus show left which boomers could watch to tune out politics and the destruction of their society as a result of the mass-immigration and progressivism they largely embraced. That’s gone now — and it’s only going to get worse. The quicker they realize that the better.