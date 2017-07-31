Entries are Pouring in for Infowars' $20K Contest Exposing the Globalists

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

New entries are coming in every day for Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.

For your chance to win, please submit your entries before 3PM CST on Friday August 4th.

Watch the latest entries and review the contest rules below:

Entry by HotelEarth



Entry by Emergency Exit PODCAST



Entry by Tasmanaut



Entry by Arthur Burnright



Entry by V Reyes



Singer V Reyes Gave Up Lucrative Recording Contract To Red Pill The World: 20K Contest Entry



As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope

– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video

– Participants must sing the entire song as written

– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Click here to view previous contest entires. Good luck!