Entries are Pouring in for Infowars' $20K Contest Exposing the Globalists
New entries are coming in every day for Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.

For your chance to win, please submit your entries before 3PM CST on Friday August 4th.

Watch the latest entries and review the contest rules below:

Entry by HotelEarth

Entry by Emergency Exit PODCAST

Entry by Tasmanaut

Entry by Arthur Burnright

Entry by V Reyes

Singer V Reyes Gave Up Lucrative Recording Contract To Red Pill The World: 20K Contest Entry

As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:
– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Click here to view previous contest entires. Good luck!

