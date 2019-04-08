Environmental Madness Ignores Corporate Criminals

Huffington Post recently boasted about a growing movement of young environmental activists chomping at the bit to set the record straight on climate change.

They are promoting Alexandria Cortez’s failed Green New Deal in a re-energized bid to stir up new support amongst the ranks of millennials and Generation Z unaware that they are supporting the United Nations Agenda 2030.

Aside from their brochure-level talking points, are these activists aware of the untold damage being done to the environment by the very corporations supporting their climate change carbon tax scheme hysteria?

Infowars version with live comments: