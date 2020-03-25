Environmentalist Group: "Corona is the Cure - Humans are the Disease"

A climate change group that aligns itself with Extinction Rebellion posted stickers claiming that coronavirus is a “cure” for the “disease” that is humanity.

“Earth is healing. The air and water is clearing,” tweeted Extinction Rebellion East Midlands. “Corona is the cure. Humans are the disease!”

The post shows stickers with the same message and the Extinction Rebellion logo plastered on lamp posts.

Earth is healing. The air and water is clearing. Corona is the cure.

Humans are the disease!#ClimateCrisis #CoronaCrisis #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/nYJp30WhtH — XREastMidlands (@xr_east) March 24, 2020

When another branch of Extinction Rebellion challenged that this “does not follows XR’s principles,” the East Midlands chapter doubled down.

“We are pointing out that from the perspective of the Earth, humans behave like a disease. The idea is not to be,” they responded.

While Extinction Rebellion East Midlands may represent little more than the ravings of one idiot, the notion that humanity somehow deserved coronavirus and that it’s good for the planet has been widely shared by environmentalists and celebrities.

After actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, he claimed that COVID-19 was the planet “reacting to the human race” as revenge for climate change.

Despite numerous claims that nature is ‘flourishing’ and animals are thriving thanks to coronavirus, it turns out that most of those stories are fake news.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!