EPA Director Scott Pruitt Resigns, Cites ‘Unrelenting’ Personal Attacks

Image Credits: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Trump-appointed EPA Director Scott Pruitt announced his resignation Thursday, citing unrelenting personal attacks against him and his family.

In his resignation letter, Pruitt thanked the president for allowing him to advance the administration’s agenda, but noted attacks against him were reaching unprecedented levels.

Here’s Pruitt’s resignation letter, via Washington Free Beacon:

Mr. President, it has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulatory reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.

That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.

My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.

Your Faithful Friend,
Scott Pruitt

On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation, and thanked him for an outstanding job.

Trump added that EPA Deputy Director Andrew Wheeler would resume Pruitt’s duties.

Pruitt was most recently confronted in public on Monday while dining at a DC restaurant. A Democrat with child in tow urged the EPA Chief to resign.

The confrontation came a week after Congresswoman Maxine Waters urged Democrats to confront members of the President’s Cabinet if they are seen out in public.


Related Articles

Huffington Post Writer Shocked That Black Man Can Think For Himself

Huffington Post Writer Shocked That Black Man Can Think For Himself

U.S. News
Comments
Judge Tosses Lawsuit Alleging Trump-Russia Conspiracy

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Alleging Trump-Russia Conspiracy

U.S. News
Comments

Far-Left Moving Toward “Permanent Majority”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

The Left Celebrates July 4 By Denouncing The First Amendment

U.S. News
Comments

“20lbs Of Human Waste” – Major Medical Convention Abandons San Francisco Citing Street Safety

U.S. News
Comments

Comments