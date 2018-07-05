EPA Director Scott Pruitt Resigns, Cites ‘Unrelenting’ Personal Attacks

Trump-appointed EPA Director Scott Pruitt announced his resignation Thursday, citing unrelenting personal attacks against him and his family.
In his resignation letter, Pruitt thanked the president for allowing him to advance the administration’s agenda, but noted attacks against him were reaching unprecedented levels.
Here’s Pruitt’s resignation letter, via Washington Free Beacon:
Mr. President, it has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulatory reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.
That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.
My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.
Your Faithful Friend,
Scott Pruitt
On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation, and thanked him for an outstanding job.
I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
Trump added that EPA Deputy Director Andrew Wheeler would resume Pruitt’s duties.
Pruitt was most recently confronted in public on Monday while dining at a DC restaurant. A Democrat with child in tow urged the EPA Chief to resign.
.@KristinMinkDC confronted @EPAScottPruitt at a restaurant in DC with her 2 year old and told him to resign. He got up and left.
👏👏 @KristinMinkDC pic.twitter.com/1d1Ul0q902
— ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) July 3, 2018
The confrontation came a week after Congresswoman Maxine Waters urged Democrats to confront members of the President’s Cabinet if they are seen out in public.