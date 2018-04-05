EPA Employee Downloaded ‘Boycott Trump’ App on Government Phone

Image Credits: flickr, janitors.

At least one employee at the Environmental Protection Agency downloaded the app “Boycott Trump” on a government phone.

Employees are also using dating apps, playing Candy Crush, and watching Netflix on their taxpayer-funded phones, according to a new report by Cause of Action Institute, a nonprofit oversight group.

Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request inquiring about employees use of Signal, an encrypted text messaging app, revealed EPA employees are using their government-issued phones for far more than government business.

