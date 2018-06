Steve Milloy, JunkScience.com, joins David Knight to expose emails between lobbyists at Volvo & the EPA who want to put their American competitor out of business, fire Scott Pruitt & embarrass Trump.

Then Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, joins the program to look at the outrageous persecution, excessive fines & jail sentences meted out to VW & Audi over emission test “cheating.”

There’s a big agenda behind these moves.