'Epic Fail': Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Trolled After Don Jr. Indictment Prediction Falls Flat

Image Credits: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images.

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti is being roasted on Twitter after a prediction he made in October for New Year’s Eve appears to have missed its mark.

Back in October, the attorney, dubbed “Creepy Porn Lawyer” by many, predicted President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would be indicted before his birthday, which falls on December 31.

But as New Year’s Eve arrives, Twitter users are pointing out there’s no sign Avenatti’s prediction will come true.

One user highlighted the contrast between the prediction and Avenatti’s arrest earlier this year.

“What is your record hitting women?” another user asked.

Here are few other snarky replies to Avenatti’s fake news.

Mr. Avenatti issued a vulgar response to one political commentator who emailed him to ask if he would apologize to Don Jr. for the failed prediction.

On Monday, Avenatti also tweeted at Don. Jr. to ask about the indictment.

Avenatti, who had teased a presidential run in 2020, was listed as one of the top 11 media losers of 2018 by online entertainment news website TheWrap.

From TheWrap:

Michael Avenatti: Just months ago, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with Donald Trump was considered a serious presidential contender. But his reputation took a hit after taking on a questionable MeToo claim against Brett Kavanaugh, and he disappeared for good after being booked on felony domestic violence charges in November (though he was not charged).


