'Epic Fail': Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Trolled After Don Jr. Indictment Prediction Falls Flat

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti is being roasted on Twitter after a prediction he made in October for New Year’s Eve appears to have missed its mark.

Back in October, the attorney, dubbed “Creepy Porn Lawyer” by many, predicted President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would be indicted before his birthday, which falls on December 31.

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

But as New Year’s Eve arrives, Twitter users are pointing out there’s no sign Avenatti’s prediction will come true.

One user highlighted the contrast between the prediction and Avenatti’s arrest earlier this year.

Remind me, between you and @realDonaldTrump who was arrested this year? #MAGA — Joe. Just Joe. (@jfonav) December 31, 2018

“What is your record hitting women?” another user asked.

What is your record hitting women? — Not Sure (@notsurebrando) December 31, 2018

Here are few other snarky replies to Avenatti’s fake news.

this didn’t age well — Merhawit (@Merhawi01586406) December 31, 2018

This really didn't go as planned, did it? — 庞成 (@JacketDrill) December 31, 2018

Be careful. There may come a time when "check my record" may not be the words you want to use. — Boston T. Party (@BostonTParty3) December 31, 2018

You’re a broke boomerang, dude.. 😂 — Eric Matras (@EricMatras) December 31, 2018

Mr. Avenatti issued a vulgar response to one political commentator who emailed him to ask if he would apologize to Don Jr. for the failed prediction.

MELTDOWN: I emailed Avenatti asking if he'll apologize for lying about Don Jr being indicted. READ HIS RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/0t28ThJ2UP — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) December 31, 2018

On Monday, Avenatti also tweeted at Don. Jr. to ask about the indictment.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr (aka Biff): Can you please confirm that you are about to be indicted and have been notified of your pending indictment? If I have any of that wrong, please chime in. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 31, 2018

Avenatti, who had teased a presidential run in 2020, was listed as one of the top 11 media losers of 2018 by online entertainment news website TheWrap.

From TheWrap:

Michael Avenatti: Just months ago, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with Donald Trump was considered a serious presidential contender. But his reputation took a hit after taking on a questionable MeToo claim against Brett Kavanaugh, and he disappeared for good after being booked on felony domestic violence charges in November (though he was not charged).