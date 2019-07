The time has come and the votes are in: the winner of the Infowars Free Speech Poster Challenge is revealed here!

Thanks to all who submitted their videos to the contest that helped raise awareness about the censorship of conservatives on social media platforms across the internet.

Don’t miss:

Facebook Officially Calls For Violent Revolution And The Death of Conservatives



The Facebook fatwa has been called for on public enemy number one Alex Jones. Facebook is telling their users to call for violence against the very conservatives they are banning from their public forum.