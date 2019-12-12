Epic! Hunter Biden's Crack Cocaine Escapades Exposed During Impeachment Hearing

During Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) destroyed an essential element of the Democrats’ case on alleged abuse of power by President Trump.

Rep. @RepMattGaetz says an essential part of the Democrats' impeachment case is that the Bidens did nothing wrong. So Gaetz digs into the shady dealings of Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/12wUkPtMws — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 12, 2019

Gaetz explained how Hunter Biden’s well-documented crack cocaine addiction makes it hard to believe Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings would pay him $86,000 per month.

That’s “five times more than a board member for ExxonMobil,” the congressman pointed out.

Citing an article by The New Yorker, Gaetz described how an intoxicated Hunter Biden wrecked a rental car in California and allegedly left a crack pipe and line of cocaine residue in the damaged vehicle.

“It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz Rental Car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz continued reading from The New Yorker piece, reciting a story Hunter Biden told about buying crack from a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

“It’s hard to believe the guy wandering through homeless encampments buying crack was worth $86,000 dollars a month to Burisma Holdings,” he continued.

Hunter even admitted to ABC that he likely wouldn’t have ever got the job if his father was not the Vice President.

The Obama administration was also aware of and worried about the suspicious nature of Hunter’s lucrative contract with the foreign corporation.

Next, the Florida congressman elaborated on why Republicans are so upset they didn’t get to call on their own witness or provide their own evidence.

“It’s because we have the ability to show that Burisma is corrupt. We have the ability to show that Hunter Biden is corrupt,” Gaetz went on. “And that totally exculpates the president.”

“Because there is no way, in The United States of America, that honestly pursuing actual corruption is an impeachable offense,” he concluded.

