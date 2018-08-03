Epic Images Depict Phoenix Dust Storm of Biblical Proportions

A monstrous dust storm in Arizona Thursday seemed to come straight out of the bible.
Images showed a gigantic wall of dust consuming Phoenix at the end of the workday.
Check out the images, courtesy of AZFamily.com:
Spanning 70 miles according to the National Weather Service, the wall of dust rolled in ahead of a monsoon storm that battered Phoenix bringing floods and near-zero visibility.
Stay safe Phoenix. Another Baboon coming through. pic.twitter.com/SgGJZvMNkm
— Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) August 3, 2018
Full radar animation of Thursday's storm event. #azwx https://t.co/YPZ5Rw19Ua
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 3, 2018