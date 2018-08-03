Epic Images Depict Phoenix Dust Storm of Biblical Proportions

Image Credits: Sky 12 News / NBC, 3TV/CBS 5/AZ Family.

A monstrous dust storm in Arizona Thursday seemed to come straight out of the bible.

Images showed a gigantic wall of dust consuming Phoenix at the end of the workday.

Check out the images, courtesy of AZFamily.com:

Spanning 70 miles according to the National Weather Service, the wall of dust rolled in ahead of a monsoon storm that battered Phoenix bringing floods and near-zero visibility.


