EPIC! MAGA Bros Rejoice As Alexa Forced to Admit 'Trump is President'

A group of Trump supporting dudes go wild when Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa confirms the name of the sitting US president.

On a related note, President Trump slammed Alexa’s parent company Amazon Friday during an interview with The Sun, calling The Washington Post media outlet a fake news public relations firm for Jeff Bezos’ sprawling retail company.

From The Sun:

“Asked about a report in The Washington Post that he thinks of Mrs. May as ‘a bossy schoolteacher’, Mr Trump said: ‘No, no, no, no. I never said anything bad about her.”

‘That is fake news. I think she is a nice person. I get along with her very nicely. The Washington Post is totally fake. They are just a lobbyist for Amazon.’”


Related Articles

Virginia School Board Votes to Allow Armed Teachers in County Schools

Virginia School Board Votes to Allow Armed Teachers in County Schools

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Seeks Patriotic Makeover For Air Force One

Trump Seeks Patriotic Makeover For Air Force One

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Shamelessly Lies, Yet Wants Facebook To Censor Infowars As ‘Fake News’

U.S. News
Comments

Kevin McCarthy: Dems Will Get to Vote to Abolish All Immigration Enforcement Before Midterms

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Commentator: Maxine Could Be 2020 Democrat Nominee For President

U.S. News
Comments

Comments