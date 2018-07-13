A group of Trump supporting dudes go wild when Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa confirms the name of the sitting US president.
Alexa, who is the President of the United States? 🇺🇸#MAGA #TrumpIsYourPresident #TrumpTrain #AmericaFirst #PresidentTrump #USA pic.twitter.com/tE64ZC2QUD
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 10, 2018
On a related note, President Trump slammed Alexa’s parent company Amazon Friday during an interview with The Sun, calling The Washington Post media outlet a fake news public relations firm for Jeff Bezos’ sprawling retail company.
From The Sun:
“Asked about a report in The Washington Post that he thinks of Mrs. May as ‘a bossy schoolteacher’, Mr Trump said: ‘No, no, no, no. I never said anything bad about her.”
‘That is fake news. I think she is a nice person. I get along with her very nicely. The Washington Post is totally fake. They are just a lobbyist for Amazon.’”