Epic: Paul Ryan Rival Destroys Left's Latest Anti-2nd Amendment Arguments

Republican congressional candidate Paul Nehlen released an epic campaign video Monday debunking numerous talking points from the anti-gun left.

Nehlen, who is attempting to take Republican Paul Ryan’s congressional seat, released a video on YouTube breaking down the facts surrounding “bump fire and suppressors.”

“Hi, I’m Paul Nehlen,” the video begins. “I’m going to simulate automatic fire with this semi-automatic rifle using only my finger.”

After unleashing a rapid burst of gunfire, Nehlen asks simply: “What’s Congeress going to do? Outlaw fingers?”

Nehlen goes on to explain that, despite common misconception, suppressors, not silencers, are not at all silent.

“I also happen to have here a semi-automatic rifle with a suppressor on it and I’m going to demonstrate that this isn’t silent,” Nehlen says.

Following a barrage of gunfire, which produces significant noise, Nehlen concludes the video with a final statement: “Congress shouldn’t let people who misunderstood the latest James Bond movie write our gun laws.”

Following the horrific shooting in Las Vegas last week, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton targeted suppressors on social media by playing on the public’s misunderstanding of the accessory.

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” Clinton tweeted. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

Clinton’s politicized comment took aim at the Hearing Protection Act, legislation being debated by Congress that would make the purchase of suppressors easier.

Despite Clinton’s theory, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle outfitted with a suppressor, most of which reduce the noise level by 30 decibels, would still produce 132 decibels – the same sound made by a jackhammer.

“[F]or most commercially available fire arms and cartridges, this ends up only reducing the noise level to somewhere in the range of 130-150-ish dB for a supersonic cartridge and 117-130-ish dB for a subsonic cartridge,” notes education website Today I Found Out. “For reference on just how loud that is, an ambulance or police siren is typically between 100-140 dB. So this isn’t exactly the “whoosh” sound Hollywood depicts.”

“Given that hearing loss can occur as low as 85 dB, it’s typically recommended that even with a silencer on a fire arm, that the shooter still wears some sort of hearing protection.”