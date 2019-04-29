Epic Photo: Screaming Girl Holding Massive Rifle Goes Viral

A photo from this weekend’s NRA annual convention featuring a little girl holding a rifle three times her size is going viral as a symbol of freedom and the Second Amendment in America.

In the picture, the girl’s parents look on as she poses behind a massive AMR bolted to a table, while she appears to be giving a war cry.

The image quickly sparked a steady flow of memes and a photoshop battle on Reddit:

One Redditor described the gun as a “.50 cal Barret with a built in suppressor and muzzle brake.”