Epic Prank: Walmart Employee Pages Customer Named "Clinton Killdepstein"

A Walmart worker was filmed unwittingly participating in the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme when she paged a customer with a peculiar name.

“Good afternoon Walmart customers,” the employee announced over the store’s intercom system. “If I may I have your attention please. Will a ‘Mr. Clinton Killdepstein’ meet your party at the grocery entrance? ‘Mr. Clinton Killdepstein’ please go to the grocery entrance to meet with your party.”

The stunt, reminiscent of Bart Simpson’s “Seymour Butts” prank phone calls to Moe the bartender, is part of a viral meme calling attention to the suspicious death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who has numerous ties to Hillary and former President Bill Clinton.

Check out a few of the most viral memes below:

