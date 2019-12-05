Epic Prank: Walmart Employee Pages Customer Named "Clinton Killdepstein"

A Walmart worker was filmed unwittingly participating in the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme when she paged a customer with a peculiar name.

“Good afternoon Walmart customers,” the employee announced over the store’s intercom system. “If I may I have your attention please. Will a ‘Mr. Clinton Killdepstein’ meet your party at the grocery entrance? ‘Mr. Clinton Killdepstein’ please go to the grocery entrance to meet with your party.”

I cannot stop laughing Sweet old lady had no idea 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/XpTpj9rMvJ — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 5, 2019

The stunt, reminiscent of Bart Simpson’s “Seymour Butts” prank phone calls to Moe the bartender, is part of a viral meme calling attention to the suspicious death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who has numerous ties to Hillary and former President Bill Clinton.

RELATED: TOP “EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF” MEMES

Check out a few of the most viral memes below:

True if huge. pic.twitter.com/wc0sF828v4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 5, 2019

Also, Infowars is still accepting entries for the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” $5,000 music video contest! Click here page to read the rules and see other entries!



Alex Jones has launched a $5,000 music video contest for the new hit song “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” made by The Infowars Crew.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!