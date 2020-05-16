Epic! Press Sec. McEnany Exposes Obamagate During WH Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tore apart another fake news reporter who asked a sarcastic question about former President Obama’s possible criminal involvement in the Russia collusion hoax.

During a White House briefing on Friday, CBS News Radio’s Steven Portnoy tried to corner McEnany with a question about what crimes Obama may have committed in his role in perpetuating the Russia collusion investigation by the FBI.

“I’m really glad you asked because there hasn’t been a lot of journalistic curiosity on this front and I’m very glad that you asked this question,” McEnany began.

“Look, there were a number of questions raised by the actions of the Obama administration. The Steele dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee, the — and opposition political party to the President, was used to obtain FISA warrants to listen in on conversations within the Trump campaign.”

“There was the unmasking of the identity of Michael Flynn and we know that in a January 5th meeting, in the Oval Office of President Obama, Sally Yates from the Department of Justice learned about the unmasking, not from the Department of Justice or the FBI, she learned about it from President Obama and was stunned and could barely process what she was hearing at the time because she was stunned of his knowledge of that,” she continued.

“We know that there was a lot of wrongdoing in the case of Michael Flynn. The FBI notes, for instance, that said should we “get him” to lie as they pontificated their strategy. We know that the identity of this three-decade general was leaked to the press, a criminal leak to the press of the identity in violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.”

“So, there’s a lot of mistruths there that were said, many of them were under oath, so I would point you to those. There many other real questions I hope you will all pursue,” McEnany added.

This isn’t the first time McEnany humiliated a mainstream media reporter in her short time as press secretary.

Just last week, the McEnany turned the tables on a reporter who threw her a “gotcha” question about past remarks she made regarding Trump’s efforts to keep the coronavirus out of America.

Beauty and brains are a weapon of choice when it comes to political warfare. The White House Press Corps, filled with Fake News reporters, found that out the hard way yesterday when they decided to attempt a take down question directed at McEnany.

