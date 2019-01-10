Epic Troll: Trump Thanks Obama for 'Great Support' on Border 'Crisis'

Former President Obama once declared the dire situation at the southern border a “crisis,” as video shared by President Trump Thursday shows.

President Obama, thank you for your great support – I have been saying this all along! pic.twitter.com/L506g9Aq4z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

In the video, Obama addresses the massive influx of illegal aliens, saying, “We now have an actual humanitarian crisis on the border that only underscores the need to drop the politics and fix our immigration system once and for all.”

“President Obama, thank you for your great support,” Trump wrote in his tweet, adding, “I have been saying this all along!”

The tweet comes as the president embarks on a trip to the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, one of the worst areas in the nation in terms of illegal border crossings.

Getting ready to leave for the Great State of Texas! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

The trip is part of an effort by the Trump administration to highlight the urgent need to strengthen border security.

Watch: Trump speaks to the press before departing to South Texas.



On Tuesday the president in his first Oval Office address to the nation discussed the need to have a physical barrier at the border in order to combat drug cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers.

“This barrier is absolutely critical to border security. It’s also what our professionals at the border want and need,” the president stated.

But in a Wednesday meeting with Democrat lawmakers, House Leader Nancy Pelosi was unwilling to budge on a border wall compromise.

“Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time,” Trump wrote in a tweet following the meeting. “I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

After various fake news reports claimed Trump angrily slammed on the table and stormed out of the room, the president took to Twitter Thursday to clarify this did not happen:

“Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I ‘slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum.’ Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!”

Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I “slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum.” Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

He added Democrats are reluctant to negotiate on border security because they “don’t want to give ‘Trump’ another one of many wins!”

There is GREAT unity with the Republicans in the House and Senate, despite the Fake News Media working in overdrive to make the story look otherwise. The Opposition Party & the Dems know we must have Strong Border Security, but don’t want to give “Trump” another one of many wins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735