Epic Video: Kaitlin Bennett Meets Cenk Uygur
The Young Turks host previously criticized Bennett’s pro-Second Amendment graduation photo
Kaitlin Bennett | Infowars.com -
August 1, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett finally meets Cenk Uygur of TYT and asks the hard questions.
Comments