The pro-West fraternal organization known as The Proud Boys has faced their share of discrimination and political censorship since being founded by Gavin McInnes in 2016.

They are known to provide security for conservative speakers who have faced death threats from Antifa and other radical leftists. Like many America First advocates or Trumpers, the group has fallen victim to censorship from big-tech and relentless smear campaigns from hate groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Epic Video: Proud Boys Troll “Fredo” Cuomo in New York

In 2018, the New York Metropolitan Republican Club hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes as a guest speaker. Leading up to that event, Antifa promised consequences and violence if the speech was allowed to go forward, even going as far as spray painting the venue and smashing out windows. Despite this, McInnes and the New York Metropolitan Club moved forward with the event and were unfortunately targeted by a roving group of deranged Antifa as they exited the building.

Security camera footage shows a Antifa throwing glass bottles at members of the Proud Boys after they had stalked them for several blocks after exiting the venue. Members of the Proud Boys responded in self-defense, instead of becoming sitting targets for more glass projectiles full of bodily waste.

Authorities in New York then proceeded to target the Proud Boys again, by arresting several members and failing to apprehend the Antifa aggressors. Less than a month ago, two of those Proud Boys faced a political persecution and kangaroo court facing charges related to the scuffle. They were sentenced to four years by a judge who has given pedophiles sentences that amount to a few months.

In response to this unjust verdict and railroading by a corrupt New York City justice system, members of the group joined a demonstration led by Latinos For Trump in New York City this past Friday to draw attention to Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman, the two men staring down a four-year prison sentence for merely defending themselves. Following that demonstration, they placed banners protesting the sentence and calling New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “Fredo” across several major highways in the Big Apple.

“They cannot take away our right to speak our minds and demonstrate peacefully. While the effects of liberal policies causes the quality of life in New York City to rapidly decline, the Governor and city officials are more concerned about protecting violent domestic terrorists like Antifa than they are the safety and security of New Yorkers. We won’t go quietly and we will be back. Fredo Cuomo hasn’t seen the last of us. Tick tock… Fredo,” stated Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio.

Tarrio also said that he hopes Governor Andrew “Fredo” Cuomo watches this video and gets the chills. Cuomo has called the Proud Boys the “Bigot Boys” for engaging in a demonstration of peaceful free speech and claims he is investigating the “incident.”

“He will not intimidate us into the shadows. We are a multi-racial group who loves America. He is the close minded bigot who only views domestic terrorists like Antifa as the ideal residents of New York.”

Jacob Engels is an Orlando-based journalist whose work has been featured and republished in news outlets around the globe including Politico, InfoWars, MSNBC, Orlando Sentinel, New York Times, Daily Mail UK, Associated Press, People Magazine, ABC, Fox News, and Australia’s New Dawn Magazine, LauraLoomer.US, and The Gateway Pundit. Mr. Engels focuses on stories that other news outlets neglect or willingly hide to curry favor among the political and special interests in the state of Florida and beyond.

