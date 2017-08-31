Epic Video: 'Redneck Army' Uses Monster Trucks to Save National Guard From Houston Floods

A group of patriotic Americans who describe themselves as the “Redneck Army” pulled a National Guard vehicle from Houston flood waters this week in a video that has now gone viral.

The footage, posted to Twitter by Michael Keyes – a “Tactics Instructor, Army Special Ops and Infantry retired vet, 3/75 Army Ranger” – shows a lifted Cadillac Escalade and another truck pulling a military vehicle from a location devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

As of publication more than 9,000 Twitter users have retweeted the video while praising the drivers for assisting as the state recovers from its worst hurricane in recorded history.

Despite the media’s incessant attempts to divide the country by enflaming racial tensions, America’s response to Hurricane Harvey has shown the true nature of its citizenry.

