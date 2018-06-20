Epic Video: Trump Mocks Democrats' Lack of Action on Immigration

President Trump trolled Democrats in a Twitter post Wednesday, calling out their inaction on immigration and making a pledge to fix the broken system.

Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it! pic.twitter.com/xsbuPzXbHj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

“Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it!” Trump said about the video that shows old clips of top Democrats calling for more strict immigration laws.

The video includes Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Bill Clinton, Diane Feinstein and Hillary Clinton all discussing the failed immigration policies that have plagued America.

Trump signed an Executive Order Wednesday, allowing illegal immigrant families to be kept together after years of being separated by law.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated. It’s a problem that’s gone on for many years, as you know, through many administrations, and we’re working very hard on immigration, it’s been left out in the cold,” Trump said. “People haven’t dealt with it, and we are dealing with it.”

Watch President Trump sign the Executive Order below:



Read the full Executive Order here.

