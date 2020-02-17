Epic Walmart Prank: Employee Pages “Palosy Sabich”

A Walmart worker pages a customer named “Palosy Sabich” in this epic prank pulled off by Trump supporters at the expense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Of Lord this is priceless! Palosy Sabich 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FBJ6V0sAvg — 👠RED STILETTO👠 (@REDSTILETTO4) February 17, 2020

“Attention customers, attention customers,” the worker announces over the store’s intercom system.

“Can I get Palsoy Sabich to the fitting room to meet her party?” she says, unknowingly referring to the California Democrat who initiated impeachment articles against President Trump. “Palosy Sabich to the fitting room to meet her party.”

“Get outta here,” a WalMart shopper can be heard exclaiming, quickly catching on to the joke.

The Bart Simpson-esque stunt was reminiscent of a similar prank from 2019 which called attention to the suspicious death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

I cannot stop laughing Sweet old lady had no idea 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/XpTpj9rMvJ — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 5, 2019



