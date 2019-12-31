Epic: Watch The World Enter 2020 In Style

Check out the amazing sights around the world as a new decade begins and some of the planet’s largest cities celebrate with breathtaking visual displays.
Paris, France
Hong Kong, China
Sydney, Australia
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Seoul, South Korea
Beijing, China
Lahore Bahria Town, Pakistan
Pyongyang, North Korea
Tokyo, Japan
New Year’s Eve In Tokyo#NewYearsEve #NewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/kvEpgZiIZ4
— Rodnie Smith (@rodniesmith) December 31, 2019
Marina Bay, Singapore
New Year Singapore style. The big countdown clock is made up of 500 drones. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/mH4iDkFPzT
— Jacq (@Mercury150) December 31, 2019
Mumbai, India
New year Celebration at Gateway Of india, Mumbai 😍#NewYear2020 #happynewyear2020 #Happy2020 pic.twitter.com/6te7HEPkpA
— Vaibhav kokat (@ivaibhavk) December 31, 2019
Auckland, New Zealand
HAPPY NEW YEAR! It's already 2020 in New Zealand – a new decade! – and we're watching the incredible fireworks show from the top of Auckland's famed Sky Tower. https://t.co/awS4LWS9DQ pic.twitter.com/ABSBDdMWqi
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 31, 2019
Manila, Philippines
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MANILA CONTROL TOWER WHERE WE HAVE A 360 DEGREE VIEW OF THE FIREWORKS DISPLAY AROUND THE METRO! #happynewyear2020 #Welcome2020 #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/wOS8B42tBY
— Tango India 🏳️🌈 (@raphaelortuoste) December 31, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
It's 2020 in Thailand 🎉
Watch Bangkok welcome in the New Year with this fireworks display 🎇👇
Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations live 👉 https://t.co/IYBNjOXVnn pic.twitter.com/xOguIwihhd
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019
Fireworks light up the night sky in Bangkok, as Thailand welcomes the new year. https://t.co/bGccUhMPqI #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/1Vyo3gdaFU
— ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2019
Bangalore, India
New Year Celebration, Beautiful View from Kodicity, Bangalore#happynewyear2020
Video Credit to #Vivoz1pro #Vivo pic.twitter.com/1P68IEi4Fy
— Achyut Muranal (@AchyutMurnal) December 31, 2019
Istanbul, Turkey
happy new year 🎊🎉 #istanbul pic.twitter.com/czwQkVC9OI
— W (@wsoome_) December 31, 2019
Moscow, Russia
New year celebrations Moscow pic.twitter.com/IXsJgJSB4T
— Shaukat (@Shaukat09154450) December 31, 2019
Happy new year at Moscow square….
желаю вам счастливого нового года….🇷🇺🇵🇰🎩🤫
#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/sJH1GmgXN1
— SYED KIFAYAT ULLAH (@SyedKIFAYATULL3) December 31, 2019
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Happy New Year from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam!!! pic.twitter.com/bZjSLBGO6x
— Joseph ''On his honeymoon'' Uranowski (@Uranowski) December 31, 2019
Tonight, it’s the Western Hemisphere’s turn!
