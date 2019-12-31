Epic: Watch The World Enter 2020 In Style

Check out the amazing sights around the world as a new decade begins and some of the planet’s largest cities celebrate with breathtaking visual displays.

Paris, France



Hong Kong, China



Sydney, Australia



Dubai, United Arab Emirates



Seoul, South Korea



Beijing, China



Lahore Bahria Town, Pakistan



Pyongyang, North Korea



Tokyo, Japan

Marina Bay, Singapore

New Year Singapore style. The big countdown clock is made up of 500 drones. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/mH4iDkFPzT — Jacq (@Mercury150) December 31, 2019

Mumbai, India

Auckland, New Zealand

HAPPY NEW YEAR! It's already 2020 in New Zealand – a new decade! – and we're watching the incredible fireworks show from the top of Auckland's famed Sky Tower. https://t.co/awS4LWS9DQ pic.twitter.com/ABSBDdMWqi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 31, 2019

Manila, Philippines

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MANILA CONTROL TOWER WHERE WE HAVE A 360 DEGREE VIEW OF THE FIREWORKS DISPLAY AROUND THE METRO! #happynewyear2020 #Welcome2020 #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/wOS8B42tBY — Tango India 🏳️‍🌈 (@raphaelortuoste) December 31, 2019

Bangkok, Thailand

It's 2020 in Thailand 🎉 Watch Bangkok welcome in the New Year with this fireworks display 🎇👇 Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations live 👉 https://t.co/IYBNjOXVnn pic.twitter.com/xOguIwihhd — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019

Fireworks light up the night sky in Bangkok, as Thailand welcomes the new year. https://t.co/bGccUhMPqI #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/1Vyo3gdaFU — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2019

Bangalore, India

Istanbul, Turkey

Moscow, Russia

New year celebrations Moscow pic.twitter.com/IXsJgJSB4T — Shaukat (@Shaukat09154450) December 31, 2019

Happy new year at Moscow square….

желаю вам счастливого нового года….🇷🇺🇵🇰🎩🤫 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/sJH1GmgXN1 — SYED KIFAYAT ULLAH (@SyedKIFAYATULL3) December 31, 2019

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Happy New Year from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam!!! pic.twitter.com/bZjSLBGO6x — Joseph ''On his honeymoon'' Uranowski (@Uranowski) December 31, 2019

Tonight, it’s the Western Hemisphere’s turn!

