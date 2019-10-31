Epic: Woman Confronts Beto at Town Hall: “Bring it on! We’re not taking your bullshit anymore”

An irate woman angrily confronted Democrat Beto O’Rourke Wednesday when he visited Newtown, Connecticut, to push for gun control.

Accusing him of using the location of the Sandy Hook mass shooting as a backdrop for his gun confiscation agenda, the woman identified as Rebecca Carnes yelled that Beto was “hijacking” the town to take guns from law-abiding gun owners.

Nothing stops this fearless protester who interrupts Beto O’Rourke ..

“Bring it on Beto …We’re not taking your bullsh** anymore” Democrats have failed..Shame on you Beto!pic.twitter.com/wfZCeDGYIJ — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) October 31, 2019

“You’re here to hijack this town and try and make an issue out of getting guns out of good people’s hands that can make a difference. And you know that, Beto,” the woman shouted, adding, “This is bullshit. It’s about mental health and it’s about this war on boys and masculinity. You’re bullshit by being here! Shame on you, Beto!”

The woman, who said she was a “third generation” Newtown resident, also asked why Beto refused to discuss mental health and told the audience that Democrats had failed.

“What do you have to say about mental health? What do you have to say about urban violence?” Carnes asked, as other town hall attendees tried to get her to stop. “You don’t care. The Democrats have been in charge of urban communities and cities for decades.”



“The Democrats have failed. They don’t care about you sir,” she tells a man, adding, “That’s why he’s at Sandy Hook.”

As meeting attendees converged to eject Carnes from the event, she defended herself saying she was a concerned member of the community, before she called for President Trump’s re-election.

“I grew up in Newtown. No, you’re gonna kick out a mother in this community — I grew up here. So you can all go screw… Democrats are out,” she says before yelling, “Trump 2020. He’s saving the world. You guys are corrupt liars and you know it Beto.”

“Answer me. C’mon bring it on.”

Beto appeared as a guest of the gun control group Newtown Action Alliance, formed following the December 14, 2012, events at Sandy Hook.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!