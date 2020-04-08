Epidemiologist: Coronavirus Could Be 'Exterminated' if Lockdowns Lifted

The unprecedented policy of mass quarantine to “flatten the curve” is only prolonging the coronavirus pandemic, contends a veteran scholar of epidemiology.

The virus could be “exterminated” within weeks if people were allowed to lead normal lives and the vulnerable were sheltered until the virus passes, said Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City.

“[W]hat people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why,” he said in an interview with The Press and The Public Project that was featured by The College Fix.

“But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time,” he explained. “And I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary.”

Read More

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!