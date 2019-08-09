Epstein Accuser: Trump "Didn't Partake in Any Sex With Us" & He "Never Flirted With Me"

Nearly 2000 court documents pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released, including statements from Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre who said that President Trump “didn’t partake in any sex with us” and that he didn’t even flirt with her.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ordered the partial release of the documents stemming from a 2015 lawsuit Giuffre launched against Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

During the suit, Giuffre was asked to clarify a possible misquote by journalist Sharon Churcher who said Trump was a “good friend of Jeffrey’s” and that he flirted with Giuffre:

“It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me,” she said. “Donald Trump never flirted with me.”

Giuffre also agreed with the statement that Trump was a “good friend of Jeffrey’s,” although it’s worth noting that Giuffre first came into contact with Epstein in 1999 and that Trump made his infamous quote about Epstein in 2002, meaning presumably that the falling out Trump had with Epstein – including Epstein getting 86ed from his club – happened later.

Interestingly, Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with “many powerful men, including numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders.”