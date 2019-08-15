Epstein Autopsy Findings Deepen Mystery Around His Death

Image Credits: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

An autopsy on the body of Jeffrey Epstein revealed the convicted sex offender had several broken bones in his neck, including the hyoid bone, according to a report.

The hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple, can be broken in a suicide by hanging — especially in older people — but is more common in strangulation murders, The Washington Post reported.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Epstein, 66, was found hanging in his cell in an “apparent suicide” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Saturday where he was being held on sex trafficking charges.

Hotep Jesus warns about the dangers of following the mainstream media narrative and not questioning the cover-up of the Epstein case.


