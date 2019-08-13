Epstein Called Criminalizing Sex With Teen Girls a 'Cultural Aberration' - Report

Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious money man and pedophile found dead in a federal prison cell early Saturday, gave a chilling interview a year before his death in which he called laws against men having sex with teen girls a “cultural aberration,” according to a reporter.

Epstein, who was accused of forcing underage females into liaisons with him and his rich and powerful friends, was “unapologetic” and defiant to the end in his beliefs on men sleeping with girls, according to New York Times reporter James Stewart.

“He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable,” Stewart reported in the Times on Monday. “He pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

