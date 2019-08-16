Epstein Death Officially Ruled as Suicide

A New York medical examiner announced on Friday that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell, according to CNBC.

The 66-year-old millionaire pedophile was found in his cell on Saturday morning at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Epstein was remanded to jail pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking conspiracy, which were lodged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan last month. He was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls in his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005. –CNBC

Autopsy Reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s Neck Was Broken



Bone fragments separated from Jeffrey Epstein’s neck vertebrae were revealed by the autopsy to show his neck was broken.

The ruling comes after the Washington Post revealed that Epstein’s autopsy found multiple breaks in his neck bones commonly found in victims of homicide by strangulation, the hypoid bone near the Adam’s apple.

Epstein’s blood vessels in his eyes popped when his air supply was cut off by the bed sheet that was wrapped around his neck … this according to law enforcement sources briefed on the case. We’re told he suffered petechial hemorrhaging, caused when someone hangs himself or is strangled or smothered, but authorities are confident this was a hanging.

We’re told the bed sheets were tied to the top of a bunk bed and Epstein either hurled himself off the top bunk or had his feet to the ground and leaned forward to cut off his air supply. Authorities believe the former is true, because throwing himself off the top bunk and falling violently to the ground could explain why his hyoid bone was fractured. –TMZ

That still doesn’t explain the shrieking heard from Epstein’s jail cell according to reports.

