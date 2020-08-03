Epstein Debacle Reveals A Compromised FBI

The deeper we go into the lurid reality behind Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s teenage sex slave empire, the more we uncover disgusting Democrats and their associates.

Serial liar and alleged rapist Bill Clinton is dodging the revelations slowly creeping out of the Maxwell and her victim’s depositions thanks in large part to the mockingbird media covering his tracks and a pattern of protection emerging from the highest law enforcement bureaucracies in the United States to protect the elite’s penchant for unrestrained child sexual abuse.

This blackmail ring of international proportions will eventually implode, revealing the horrible truth that massive arrests and changes at the FBI must be courageously attained or America’s spiral into darkness will continue to accelerate.

