Epstein Defender Dershowitz Says Forced Vaccination is Legal

What happens when you disobey unlawful COVID orders?

David Knight interviewed former Texas Deputy Sheriff Eddie Craig on Monday, and Craig told listeners how to fight fines and push back against government officials revoking business licenses and penalizing citizens for “non-compliance.”

Testing, tracking & vaccination orders are coming next as Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, says the government can force-vaccinate the public and he hopes they do so quickly.

“Alan Dershowitz really is the poster child of everything that is wrong with the legal system and with media,” Knight told Craig.

“You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask… If you refuse to be vaccinated the state has the power to literally take you to a Doctor’s office & plunge a needle in your arm,” Dershowitz stated in an interview with Jason Goodman.

Goodman responded by telling Dershowitz he’s “troubled by the legality” of government-mandated vaccinations.

“I hope we are. I would like to see a government mandate. If a safe vaccine is developed for COVID-19, I hope it’s mandated and I will defend it and will argue that in the Supreme Court of The United States against your views,” Dershowitz declared.

#Epstein defender Dershowitz says govt can force vaccinate you, he will defend that in Supreme Court & he hopes it happens soon My interview w former Deputy Sheriff on how to fight illegal COVID orders from lawyers & politicians acting under color of lawhttps://t.co/xR8vUq3Ktv pic.twitter.com/sm7IqumDss — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 18, 2020

Later in the interview @AlanDersh says "I would like to see a government mandate" + "I hope it’s mandated" and that he’d argue in favor of forced vaccinations at the Supreme Court. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/AghaTbUbfI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020

