Epstein Defender Dershowitz Says Forced Vaccination is Legal

What happens when you disobey unlawful COVID orders?

David Knight interviewed former Texas Deputy Sheriff Eddie Craig on Monday, and Craig told listeners how to fight fines and push back against government officials revoking business licenses and penalizing citizens for “non-compliance.”

Testing, tracking & vaccination orders are coming next as Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, says the government can force-vaccinate the public and he hopes they do so quickly.

“Alan Dershowitz really is the poster child of everything that is wrong with the legal system and with media,” Knight told Craig.

“You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask… If you refuse to be vaccinated the state has the power to literally take you to a Doctor’s office & plunge a needle in your arm,” Dershowitz stated in an interview with Jason Goodman.

Goodman responded by telling Dershowitz he’s “troubled by the legality” of government-mandated vaccinations.

“I hope we are. I would like to see a government mandate. If a safe vaccine is developed for COVID-19, I hope it’s mandated and I will defend it and will argue that in the Supreme Court of The United States against your views,” Dershowitz declared.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton Lumps Armed Shutdown Protesters Alongside ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Hillary Clinton Lumps Armed Shutdown Protesters Alongside ‘Domestic Terrorism’

U.S. News
Comments
'Mask Police' CNN Reporter Claims She Only Removed Her Mask For 6 Seconds

‘Mask Police’ CNN Reporter Claims She Only Removed Her Mask For 6 Seconds

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Crowd Cheers After Police Refuse to Enforce New Jersey Lockdown Order At Gym

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi’s Three Trillion Dollar Neoliberal Wishlist

U.S. News
comments

Sanders: Coronavirus “Silver Lining” Is That It Can Change “Fundamental Tenets” Of America

U.S. News
comments

Comments