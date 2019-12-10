Epstein-Funded Scientist Creating DNA-Based Eugenics Dating App

A Harvard geneticist named George Church, who was an associate of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is creating a DNA-based dating app that would pair people based on their genes.

The scientist’s research, along with other Harvard colleagues, was funded in-part by Epstein’s donations from 2005-2007.

Church, who palled around with Epstein even after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for sex in 2008, said his technology could eliminate hereditary diseases by screening out mates with the “wrong” DNA.

“You wouldn’t find out who you’re not compatible with. You’ll just find out who you are compatible with,” Church told 60 Minutes.

60 Minutes‘ Scott Pelley asked, “You’re suggesting that if everyone has their genome sequenced and the correct matches are made, that all of these diseases could be eliminated?”

“Right. It’s 7,000 diseases. It’s about 5% of the population. It’s about a trillion dollars a year, worldwide,” Church answered.

However, Fordham ethics professor and science journalist Elizabeth Yuko told The Daily Beast the app sounds like a eugenics operation.

Echoing that sentiment, tech website Gizmodo called it a “dating app only a eugenicist could love.”

Comparing the app to the Nazi goal of cultivating a master race, Yuko said, “I thought we realized after World War II that we weren’t going to be doing that.”

Epstein also showed an interest in eugenics, hatching a scheme to “seed the human race with his DNA” by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch.

The New York Times reported, “Once, at a dinner at Mr. Epstein’s mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Mr. Lanier said he talked to a scientist who told him that Mr. Epstein’s goal was to have 20 women at a time impregnated at his 33,000-square-foot Zorro Ranch in a tiny town outside Santa Fe.”

“According to Mr. Lanier, the NASA scientist said Mr. Epstein had based his idea for a baby ranch on accounts of the Repository for Germinal Choice, which was to be stocked with the sperm of Nobel laureates who wanted to strengthen the human gene pool,” The Times continued.

Church downplayed his connection to Epstein during his 60 Minutes interview, calling it “unfortunate” and saying, “You don’t always know your donors as well as you would like.”

“Tainted money can be used for good… like, the tobacco money was used for good things,” Church added.

The Harvard geneticist didn’t reveal the app’s name, how long until it’s released, or any other details.

