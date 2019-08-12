Epstein Kept 'Meticulously Detailed' Secret Diary

Image Credits: Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images.

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had a secret diary that contained information about his friendships with powerful people which he kept as an ‘insurance policy.’

Pedophile Epstein – who palled around with notables including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – was said to have kept a ‘meticulously detailed’ diary of his many friendships with the rich and famous, according to the Mirror.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Sources told the newspaper that Epstein, a convicted sex offender who faced federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, kept the diary as a form of insurance.

