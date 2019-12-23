Epstein Network Still Up & Operational, Recruiting Young Girls

In an in-depth, extremely important interview, Alex Jones and a guest investigator break down undeniable evidence that individuals directly linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein – ones associated with him for many, many years – are linked to businesses promoted by – and offering contact with – young, solicitous models dressed in stewardess and pilot costumes.

This information has been hiding in plain view this entire time, but the mainstream media has largely been hesitant to cover the story and its salaciousness, choosing instead to focus simply on Epstein who’s conveniently dead.

Case in point, one of Epstein’s former associates owns and runs an aviation marketing company called Aviloop which was promoted by young “deal attendants” – wearing costumes instead of uniforms – explaining the services offered to elite clients of executive jet travel.

“We offer deals on flight lessons, pilot accessories, fuel, FBO [fixed-based operator] services, charter flights and even small aircraft,” says one young model in an solicitous ad uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 5, 2011. “Our deals are usually 50 to 90% off, that means whether you want to learn to fly, charter an airplane or see more girls like me, Aviloop can help.”



Here’s one of Aviloop’s “Deal Attendants” in a 2011 ad posted to YouTube.

Aviloop was operated from addresses linked to an East 66th Street Manhattan condominium building once majority-owned by Epstein’s brother Mark, according to the investigator, a finding of which was also reported by The Guardian.

Additionally, Aviloop apparently has a sister company called Aviatri, which is branded as a “complete ecosystem for aspiring and licensed female pilots,” with a young-looking girl in pilot’s attire featured on the company’s splash page.

Interestingly, the investigator said that after he contacted Mark for comment, and later Aviatri directly, the company pulled down the majority of its web site, including links about how to get involved.

Sure enough, a web archive version of the site from July 9 reveal how the site appeared before his inquiry:

“Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of Andrew’s who was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, was accused in 2011 court documents of using the [East 66th Street Manhattan] building to house young women,” The Guardian reported. “Several rented condominiums in the building have been lived in by Epstein associates, according to public records.”

The Guardian also reported that Mark denied having knowledge of the business.



Here’s another one of Aviloop’s “Deal Attendants.”

The story reveals that the ‘young women in aviation’ shtick once used by Epstein is alive and well in a business ran by his former associate.

Other media outlets we’ve contacted about the story said they were aware of it, but they avoided reporting on the story under the belief that ‘the information was already known, so why report on it?’

This attitude is particularly alarming given how the life and death of Epstein is linked to ongoing corruption investigations.

Why is the media acting like the story died with Epstein? Why are they acting like he was the only one involved in his operation? Is Epstein’s death being used as a distraction?

Furthermore, on an additional note, the investigator says he has recordings and text messages from individuals not named in this report who openly admit to the fact that they don’t think there’s anything wrong with having sex with children.