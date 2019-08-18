Epstein paid lawyers to visit prison so he could leave cell for hours

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly paid his lawyers to visit the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held while awaiting trial, so that he could leave his cell for as many as 12 hours a day.

His numerous lawyers would sit with him, sometimes in silence, in a private meeting room where they would eat snacks and drinks from the vending machines, the New York Timesreported.

He also put money in other inmates’ commissary accounts to avoid being targeted by them.

The part of the prison where Epstein was being held was infested with rodents and cockroaches. There was often standing water and urine and feces that leaked from faulty plumbing.

A judge refused to release Epstein on bond after his arrest, even after the financier said he would put up his Manhattan mansion and jet as insurance that he would not flee.

