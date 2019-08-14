Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Files First in Wave of Lawsuits

A New York woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14 sued the disgraced financier’s estate and a former associate on Wednesday in the start of an expected wave of lawsuits.

Jennifer Araoz, 32, said in her suit that she was starting out in high school when an associate of Epstein’s approached her and brought her to the financier’s massive Manhattan mansion, the start of a grooming process that led to months of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court is the first of a series by women made possible by the state’s Child Victims Act, which opens a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse regardless of how long ago it occurred.

