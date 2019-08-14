Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Files First in Wave of Lawsuits

Image Credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

A New York woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14 sued the disgraced financier’s estate and a former associate on Wednesday in the start of an expected wave of lawsuits.

Jennifer Araoz, 32, said in her suit that she was starting out in high school when an associate of Epstein’s approached her and brought her to the financier’s massive Manhattan mansion, the start of a grooming process that led to months of sexual abuse.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court is the first of a series by women made possible by the state’s Child Victims Act, which opens a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse regardless of how long ago it occurred.

Read more


Attorney Marc Randazza exposes the details behind the release of the Epstein files and the attempted cover-up.


Related Articles

New Universal Movie Portrays 6th Graders Playing With Sex Toys

New Universal Movie Portrays 6th Graders Playing With Sex Toys

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson "Vacation" Sparks Rumors of Fox News Suspension

Tucker Carlson “Vacation” Sparks Rumors of Fox News Suspension

U.S. News
Comments

Epstein’s Guards Falsified Records to Say They Had Checked On Him

U.S. News
comments

ICE Director Blames ‘Political Rhetoric’ For Attack On San Antonio Office

U.S. News
comments

Watch: Leftists Threaten Contractor in Fla; Day Before ICE Facility Shot at in Texas

U.S. News
comments

Comments