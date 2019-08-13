Epstein's Involvement With Elite Transhumanists Resurfaces

Jeffery Epstein’s deep involvement with transhumanism was briefly reported by the New York Times. His involvement was characterized as an isolated bizarre fascination, but the community he was involved in is deadly serious about their goals.

As reported by the New York Times, Epstein gained access to the scientific community through John Brockman, a little known but highly influential agent based in New York.

In 2000, The Wall Street Journal ran the headline “At the Growing Billionaires’ Dinner, Tech Stars Move to Grown-Ups’ Table.” The Edge Billionaire Dinner has hosted all of the biggest names in Big Tech; Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Evan Williams, Bill Joy, Larry Page and others.

Yahoo Finance reports that the group is deleting posts from its website about Epstein following revelations of his sex trafficking. Epstein is still listed as a guest in 2000 on the Edge dinner website. Also listed as a 2001 guest is Marvin Minsky, accused of sex with a trafficking victim. John Brockman himself sought transhumanist goals.

His 1969 book Afterwords foreshadows the transhumanist philosophy of later years which envisions man merging with machine. Brockman writes:

“Man was nothing more than a model, a technique. It is necessary to construct a new model… The human delusion lies in the belief that the human being is the basis of reality and the final goal of the evolution.”

The Edge billionaire meetings have discussed the future of genetic engineering, biocomputation and re-designing humanity for a transhuman era. Physicist Freeman Dyson described the individuals leading this group as having god-like power to create entirely new species on earth in a “New Age of Wonder”. He describes them as:

“…a new generation of artists, writing genomes as fluently as Blake and Byron wrote verses, might create an abundance of new flowers and fruit and trees and birds to enrich the ecology of our planet.”

Notorious author Michael Wolff wrote in 2000 for New York mag regarding the elite conference circles,

“Conferences are to the technology business what weddings are to the Godfather movies. This is the time for the extended family to come together, to pay its respects to the dons and capos, and a time for people who want to be associated with the family to come and be introduced.”

The Edge Dinner has sparked projects that impact the world. As revealed in the 2005 book “The Google Story,“ Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin met with Craig Venter – credited with creating synthetic life – at the Edge Billionaires meeting.

Also present were representatives from the U.S. State Department, Bill Gates, Anne Wojcicki, Bill Joy and dozens of other tech company CEO’s and scientists.

The authors write, “Not long after the dinner in California, Brin and Page teamed up with Venter. The biologist gained access to Google’s immense computing power and personnel.”

Epstein is far from a lone wolf actor in the transhumanist movement. The powerful individuals he rubbed shoulders with shared his longing for a transhuman future.

