Epstein's Noose Contradicts Official Story of His "Suicide"

The first image of the noose supposedly used by Jeffrey Epstein contradicts the official story of his alleged “suicide.”

A picture of the noose was broadcast by CBS News last night during 60 Minutes.

It shows a clean cloth with so signs of blood stains despite the fact that Epstein’s neck was bloody.

The noose is also hemmed at either end, with no sign of it being cut, contradicting the official explanation that Epstein’s body was cut down by the jail guard who found him.

“It doesn’t look like anybody ever took scissors to it,” said 60 Minutes’ Sharyn Alfonsi. “So there is some question—is that the right noose?”

Dr. Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist who observed Epstein’s four-hour autopsy on behalf of Epstein’s brother Mark, continues to assert that Epstein was murdered.

“There were fractures of the left, the right thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone,” said Baden. “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.”

“Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures,” he added.

Other unanswered questions remain; Why was Epstein taken off suicide watch? Why did his jail guards fail to properly keep check on him and why did surveillance cameras recording his cell fail?

