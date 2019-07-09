Equal Pay? Women's World Cup Brings in $131 Million Compared to Men's Which Earned $6 Billion

After the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup, fans in the stadium chanted “Equal pay! Equal pay!”

For the past month, the media has also pushed the narrative that female soccer players, despite being obviously inferior to men (a team of under-15 boys beat the U.S. women’s professional team 5-2), should be paid the same.

Fans in the stadium chanted "equal pay" after the USWNT's win yesterday (via @minapark) pic.twitter.com/0kfT0vK9Lo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2019

USA star Megan Rapinoe, who refused to sign the national anthem because she hates President Trump, said about equal pay; “Everybody’s ready for it, everybody wants it, everybody’s ready for the conversation to be moved to the next piece.”

But the numbers just don’t back it up.

Forbes reports; “The men’s World Cup in Russia generated over $6 billion in revenue, with the participating teams sharing $400 million, less than 7% of revenue. Meanwhile, the Women’s World Cup is expected to earn $131 million for the full four-year cycle 2019-22 and dole out $30 million to the participating teams.”

In other words, the Women’s World Cup earned $5,869,000,000.00 less in revenue than the men’s World Cup,

The media may have attempted to socially engineer people to embrace women’s soccer by shoving it down our throats every 5 minutes, but people just aren’t interested to anywhere near the level of the men’s game.

I agree that the US women’s soccer team should be paid as much as the men after their World Cup victory. But the team that should get paid the most is this bunch of 14-year-old boys. pic.twitter.com/cGkDsLInEc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2019

Nobody is saying that women shouldn’t be encouraged to play sports and celebrated when they win, but to suggest that the pressure they’re under and the quality they produce on the field is on a par with men is completely absurd.

This is yet another example of how identity politics is being used to bludgeon reality, mathematics and science.

Men are better at sports because they are physically stronger and faster than women and have better spatial awareness.

Shrieking for “equal pay” and refusing to consider basic biology will never change this fact.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————