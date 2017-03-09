Women across the country participated in the “A Day Without A Woman” strike Wednesday, taking the day off work and shopping to call attention to alleged economic injustice.

To find out how far college students are willing to go for gender equity, Campus Reform traveled to George Mason University to float the idea of tuition discounts for female students.

Campus Reform asked female students and faculty members to sign a petition that would lower the tuition that women pay to just 77 percent of the tuition that men pay, reflective of the “wage gap” statistic that states women only make 77 cents for every dollar a man makes.

