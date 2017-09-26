Equifax CEO Richard Smith Is Out Days Before Congressional Hearing

Equifax Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith is stepping aside almost 20 days after the credit-reporting company disclosed a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of more than 143 million Americans.

Board member Mark Feidler, a partner at MSouth Equity Partners LLC, a private equity investment firm, and former chief operating officer for BellSouth Corp., was named the non-executive chairman. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., who most recently served as president of Asia Pacific for Equifax, has been appointed as interim CEO. Smith, 57, has agreed to serve as an unpaid adviser to Equifax to assist in the transition.

“The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right,” Smith said in a statement. “At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward.”

