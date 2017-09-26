Equifax CEO Suddenly Retires After Epic Data Breach

Richard Smith, CEO and chairman of Equifax, abruptly retired Tuesday following a data breach at the credit-reporting service that affected the personal information of 143 million people, according to the company’s board.

Equifax shares fell 1.6 percent in morning trading on Tuesday. They have fallen 27 percent in September after the company revealed the breach.

The announcement was made by Mark Feidler, a current board member, who will serve as Non-Executive Chairman. Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., president of company’s Asia Pacific region, has been appointed as interim CEO.

