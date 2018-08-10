Erdogan Calls Putin Amid Lira Crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have held urgent talks amid the deepening economic crisis engulfing Turkey.

The two leaders spoke by phone earlier today to discuss economic ties amid the deepening crisis.

I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

A Kremlin source said they talked about projects such as energy, just hours after Donald Trump weighed in on the economic crisis by declaring more Turkish sanctions via Twitter.

