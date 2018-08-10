Erdogan Calls Putin Amid Lira Crisis

Image Credits: Kremlin.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have held urgent talks amid the deepening economic crisis engulfing Turkey.

The two leaders spoke by phone earlier today to discuss economic ties amid the deepening crisis.

A Kremlin source said they talked about projects such as energy, just hours after Donald Trump weighed in on the economic crisis by declaring more Turkish sanctions via Twitter.

