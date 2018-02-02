Erdogan Chief Advisor Threatens To "Break The Legs" Of Greece PM

Image Credits: World Economic Forum / Flickr.

Yigit Bulut, chief advisor to Turkish President Erdogan, has threatened Greece over the disputed islet of Imia in the Eastern Aegean Sea.

“Athens will face the wrath of Turkey worse than that in Afrin,” Bulut said in a Television show of a private network.

“We will break the arms and legs of officials, of the Prime Minister and any Minister, who dares to step on the Kardak/Imia islet in the Aegean,” he claimed.

As KeepTalkingGreece reports, Bultu’s threats come just a couple of days after Defense Minister Panos Kammenos sailed to Imia and threw a wreath into the sea to honor the three fallen soldiers during the Imia conflict in 1996.

Ankara does not miss a chance to challenge Greece’s sovereignty in the islets and islands of the Aegean Sea, escalating tension around Imia, and risk an ugly incident that could bring the two neighboring countries at the verge of an armed conflict as two decades ago.


Related Articles

Russia orders warplanes in Syria to fly higher after jet shot down

Russia orders warplanes in Syria to fly higher after jet shot down

World at War
Comments
Report: US drawing down forces in Iraq

Report: US drawing down forces in Iraq

World at War
Comments

Video: Alleged Firefight Between Downed Russian Pilot & Terrorists Surfaces

World at War
Comments

Trump, Mattis Introduce New Nukes, Scrap Obama’s Reduction Policy

World at War
Comments

Report: Russian Su-25 Downed In Syria, Pilot Dead

World at War
Comments

Comments