Newspaper Yeni Söz, closely aligned to the government, made the outlandish claim on the front page of its daily newspaper.

Carrying the provocative headline “Turkey can occupy Europe within 3 days”, the move is the latest in a political spat between Ankara and Berlin.

Turkey has been vying to join the EU for more than a decade, with official negotiants to become a member dragging into their 12th year.

Read more