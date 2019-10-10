Erdogan Threatens to Send Millions of Refugees to Europe Over EU's Opposition to Syria Offensive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to send 3.6 million refugees to Europe if the EU doesn’t end its opposition to Turkey’s offensive in Syria.

On Wednesday, Erdogan announced the beginning of ‘Operation Peace Spring’ against Kurdish forces and ISIS terrorists in northern Syria.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded by demanding Ankara “must cease the ongoing military operation” in the area.

“It will not work. And if Turkey’s plan is to create a security zone, do not expect funding from the European Union,” Juncker told the European Parliament.

Erdogan responded with a stark threat to flood Europe with refugees if the EU doesn’t back down.

“We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan said during a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party.

This is not the first time Erdogan has threatened to use refugees as a weapon.

He has repeatedly invoked the threat, including back in 2016 when the EU tried to freeze talks on Turkey’s accession to the European bloc.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————